Singer Jazzy B joins voter awareness drive

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 8

Promoting the SBS Nagar administration’s ongoing campaign under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), singer Jazzy B on Tuesday appealed to the residents to cast their vote on February 20.

In a video message, Jazzy B, who belongs to Durgapur village of Nawanshahar, said people could become active partners in the socio-economic growth of the country by casting their vote.

The Punjabi singer said it was the moral duty of citizens to actively participate in the poll and fulfil the aspirations of the freedom fighters.

It was the need of hour to awaken people, especially the youth, to their democratic rights, the singer said.

He said the right to vote was the most important asset of every individual as it gave them a chance to elect their representatives in a free and fair manner. He lauded the efforts of DC Vishesh Sarangal to make people aware of their voting rights. —