Singer Jyotica Tangri performs at carnival

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

The students of Innocent Hearts schools sent out the message of ‘Fit India’ as they took part in a carnival, ‘Euphoria-2022’, held on the campus under the theme ‘Meraki’.

All students of the five branches of Innocent Hearts participated in the event . The students of the Science Club put up an exhibition of science models, in which the students explained dwelt on their models. The children of the Eco Club exhorted the public to plant fruit-bearing plants and medicinal plants under Project Organic Disha to promote the Swachh, Sashakt and Swasth Bharat Abhiyan. Besides, fancy dress, singing, solo dance, colouring and live painting contests were also held. Street plays were held. Deepak Bali, the advisor and media in-charge of AAP was the chief guest and the guest of the day was Bollywood singer Jyotica Tangri, who is an alumna of Innocent Hearts.

The chief guest inaugurated a shooting range and a basketball ground. Tangri, on the other hand, inaugurated the music recording studio.