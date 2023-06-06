Singer's fan attacked

Jalandhar, June 5
A fan of Sufi singer Jyoti Nooran had to face the wrath as he reportedly got attacked by her team outside a restaurant on Nakodar Road.
Sachin Bagga of Satnam Nagar got injured as he was attacked with sharp weapons. He was returning from Mohali with his family last evening when he halted at an eatery on Nakodar road. “I requested Nooran for a photograph but her staff misbehaved with me. They began manhandling me and one of them even attacked me with a sword,” Bagga who has injuries on his arm is learnt to have initially told an ASI.
The Division No. 4 SHO said no complaint had come to him. “We even tried contacting the injured man but he did not pick our phone. Later, he switched it off”.
