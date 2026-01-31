Singers G Khan, Sabba & Jasmine Akhtar set stage on fire at Aura Live

CT Group of Institutions came alive with music, energy and celebration as their concert Aura Live witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 2,000 students, turning the campus into a vibrant cultural arena. The event featured celebrated Punjabi artistes G Khan, Sabba and Jasmine Akhtar of “Karke fly” fame, who captivated the audience with their powerful performances and an electrifying stage presence.

Lending their soul stirring voices, G Khan and Jasmine Akhtar sang their latest duet 'Got you 2'. Sabba set the stage on fire with his performance and acting on 'Hello hanji kithe malko'. Jasmine Akhtar, who is more often seen as a background singer too mesmerised the audience with her live singing on heartfelt lyrics of 'Mushkil naal mileya ai tu meinu, mein tenu khona chahundi ni'.

The trio converted every song into a moment as the students remained on their toes enjoying every bit of it through fun and dance. Next came the songs 'Aahi kum reh gye muteyar kol ve' and 'Turdi de vaal hawa naal khirde' with the curtains falling with the final performance on 'Karke fly'.

Sharing his experience, G Khan expressed his joy at performing for the students, saying that the energy of the young audience was truly special. He appreciated efforts to promote art and culture on campus and encouraging students to stay connected to Punjabi music and traditions.

The concert highlighted the growing relevance of art and culture in campus life. "Such platforms not only entertain but also nurture creativity, emotional expression and collective joy among students. Events like Aura Live strengthen the student community by offering a refreshing break from academics while reinforcing the importance of cultural roots and artistic appreciation", Dr Manbir Singh, Managing Director, CT Group.

Vice-chairman of the institute Harpreet Singh added, "Punjabi artistes, through their music and storytelling, continue to reconnect the youth with tradition, language and lived emotions.

The performances at Aura Live echoed the spirit of Punjab—celebrating love, resilience, and identity—while presenting it in a contemporary form that resonates deeply with today’s generation." Joint managing director Tanika Channi, Co-Chairperson Parminder Kaur, campus director Dr Shiv Kumar, and Dr Arjan Singh, dean student welfare, also attended the show.