SIR begins in K’thala; 63,652 forms distributed on Day 1

On the directions of the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls began in the district on Thursday, with booth level officers (BLOs) distributing 63,652 enumeration forms on the first day of the door-to-door campaign.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal said the house-to-house drive commenced across the district and added that a total of 791 BLOs would cover all 614,981 electors across four assembly constituencies.

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He also appealed to the public to become active partners in the ongoing SIR so that no eligible voter is left behind. He said that after receiving the enumeration forms from BLOs, voters would need to fill them out and return them when BLOs revisit households to collect the forms, while retaining a copy for themselves.

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Each BLO would be responsible for around 750 to 842 electors and on the first day, 63,652 forms were distributed during house-to-house visits till 8 pm. He said that each BLO will visit every household three times. If a house is found locked, the enumeration form will be left at the doorstep. Each elector will receive two copies of the pre-printed form-one original and one duplicate. Electors have been requested to fill in the original form and hand it over to the BLO during a subsequent visit. After collecting the completed form, BLO will issue an acknowledgement, while the duplicate copy will remain with the elector. If the elector is unavailable, the form may be handed over to any adult member of the family.

The DC appealed to electors who do not receive the form to contact their respective BLO using the contact number provided or avail the "book a call with BLO" facility. He also advised voters to verify details through the ECI and CEO Punjab websites and the ECINET app.

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Pertinently, the house-to-house enumeration exercise will continue till July 24, while the rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by the same date. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 3. Claims and objections regarding the rolls may be submitted from August 3 to September 2, while their disposal will be undertaken between August 3 and September 28. The final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.