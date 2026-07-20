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Home / Jalandhar / SIR camps conclude across Hoshiarpur’s 1,563 polling stations

SIR camps conclude across Hoshiarpur’s 1,563 polling stations

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:41 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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BLOs collect enumeration forms during a SIR camp.
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Special Intensive Revision (SIR) camps organised across all 1,563 polling stations in Hoshiarpur district concluded successfully on Saturday, witnessing enthusiastic participation from voters in updating the electoral rolls.

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According to Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Aashika Jain, a total of 13,329 enumeration forms were received during the camps and 100 per cent digitisation of the forms has been completed by the election staff.

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Voters visited their respective polling stations to submit enumeration forms for inclusion and correction of their electoral details. Booth level officers (BLOs) remained present throughout the camps, assisting electors in filling, submitting and digitising the forms.

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Jain said the camps were organised to accelerate the collection and digitisation of enumeration forms. Areas where a large number of forms had already been collected but were awaiting digitisation were given priority, while BLOs at stations with fewer submissions carried out both collection and digitisation simultaneously to speed up the process.

She added that school staff, revenue department Patwaris, Anganwadi workers, supervisors and ALMT/DLMT employees also assisted BLOs in ensuring smooth conduct of the camps and immediate digitisation of the forms.

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Reiterating the administration’s commitment to electoral integrity, the Deputy Commissioner said every effort is being made to prepare an accurate, error-free and updated electoral roll in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines.

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