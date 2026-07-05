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Home / Jalandhar / SIR drive: 76,479 enumeration forms digitised in Kapurthala

SIR drive: 76,479 enumeration forms digitised in Kapurthala

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Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 04:28 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Booth level officer distributes enumeration forms during the door-to-door SIR drive in Kapurthala. For representation only
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The door-to-door enumeration drive under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing steadily in Kapurthala district, with 76,479 enumeration forms digitised through the designated mobile application till late Saturday evening.

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Akash Bansal said the campaign, launched on June 25 under the directions of the Election Commission of India, involves booth level officers (BLOs) visiting households to distribute enumeration forms and digitally upload the completed forms received from eligible voters.

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Appealing to voters to cooperate with the ongoing exercise, Bansal urged them to fill in the original enumeration forms and hand them over to the BLO during the next visit. He said a receipt would be issued upon submission of the form, while the duplicate copy would remain with the voter for future reference. In cases where the registered voter is unavailable, the completed form may be handed over by any adult member of the family.

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The District Election Officer further said that voters who have not yet received their enumeration forms can contact the Election Commission's toll-free helpline 1950 or the district administration's helpline at 01822-233777. They may also avail themselves of the "Book a call with BLO" facility to ensure timely delivery and collection of the forms.

Bansal said the house-to-house enumeration campaign will continue until July 24, 2026 and the rationalisation of polling stations will also be completed by the same date. The draft electoral rolls will be published on August 3, 2026, following which claims and objections can be submitted between August 3 and September 2, 2026. These claims and objections will be disposed of by September 28, 2026, while the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1, 2026. He urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the revision exercise to help ensure that the electoral rolls remain accurate, updated and inclusive.

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