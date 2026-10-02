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Home / Jalandhar / SIR nears completion with 99% work done in Kapurthala

SIR nears completion with 99% work done in Kapurthala

100% SIR exercise completed in Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:05 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kapurthala district is nearing completion, with 99 per cent of the exercise completed, according to District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Akash Bansal.

Sharing constituency-wise progress, Bansal said the SIR 2026 exercise had been completed in Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency, while 99.14 per cent work had been completed in Bholath, 99.92 per cent in Kapurthala and 97.50 per cent in Phagwara.

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To ensure inclusion of every eligible voter and facilitate electors, Bansal said booth-level officers (BLOs) would personally contact voters in cases where notices had been issued and hearings or document submissions were still pending. Instead of requiring electors to visit offices, BLOs would collect the necessary documents directly from them.

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“This arrangement will save electors from visiting the offices of electoral registration officers (EROs) for personal hearings and submission of documents, wherever applicable,” he said.

He added that special camps would be held over the weekend at booths where some pendency remained to facilitate electors. Help desks have also been set up at the offices of district election officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) across the state to address queries and concerns related to electoral rolls.

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Bansal said the DEO office, in coordination with the election machinery, was making concerted efforts to ensure the smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process.

He appealed to electors to extend full cooperation to BLOs and other election officials by providing the required documents and information to facilitate the timely completion of the exercise.

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