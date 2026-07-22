DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Sisters robbed of jewellery at sword point in Sultanpur Lodhi

Sisters robbed of jewellery at sword point in Sultanpur Lodhi

Were taking a walk along Kali Bein

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kapurthala, Updated At : 08:51 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation.
Advertisement

Two real sisters were allegedly robbed at sword point by three armed assailants while taking a walk along the Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi of Kapurthala district. The motorcycle-borne robbers reportedly fled with around four tolas of gold jewellery, triggering panic in the area.

Advertisement

The victims have been identified as Baljit Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur. Baljit Kaur had come to visit her sister Kulwinder and, on the advice of family members, the two had gone for an evening walk along the Kali Bein.

Advertisement

During their walk, they noticed three youths moving around the area. A short while later, they allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, intercepted the sisters and blocked their path.

Advertisement

The victims said they attempted to flee but fell on the ground in panic. One of the assailants allegedly held a sword to their neck while the other two removed the gold ornaments they were wearing. The stolen valuables included gold chains, rings, earrings, and other jewellery.

Baljit Kaur stated that the robbers gave them no opportunity to react. Fearing for their lives after a sword was placed against her neck, she was unable to resist as her gold chain, ring, and earrings were snatched.

Advertisement

Police officials said the matter has been taken up for investigation. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas is being examined, while technical evidence is also being collected to identify the accused.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts