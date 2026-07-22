Sisters robbed of jewellery at sword point in Sultanpur Lodhi

Two real sisters were allegedly robbed at sword point by three armed assailants while taking a walk along the Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi of Kapurthala district. The motorcycle-borne robbers reportedly fled with around four tolas of gold jewellery, triggering panic in the area.

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The victims have been identified as Baljit Kaur and Kulwinder Kaur. Baljit Kaur had come to visit her sister Kulwinder and, on the advice of family members, the two had gone for an evening walk along the Kali Bein.

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During their walk, they noticed three youths moving around the area. A short while later, they allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, intercepted the sisters and blocked their path.

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The victims said they attempted to flee but fell on the ground in panic. One of the assailants allegedly held a sword to their neck while the other two removed the gold ornaments they were wearing. The stolen valuables included gold chains, rings, earrings, and other jewellery.

Baljit Kaur stated that the robbers gave them no opportunity to react. Fearing for their lives after a sword was placed against her neck, she was unable to resist as her gold chain, ring, and earrings were snatched.

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Police officials said the matter has been taken up for investigation. CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas is being examined, while technical evidence is also being collected to identify the accused.