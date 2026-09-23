Site finalised for Amit Shah’s Jalandhar rally

Having finalised the venue for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s September 30 rally to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party will hold a bhumi pujan at the site on Wednesday before formally commencing preparations.

The venue has been identified on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in a stretch of open fields adjoining Lilly Resorts. BJP leaders and workers are scheduled to gather at the site on Wednesday morning for the ritual, according to district BJP president Ashok Sareen Hickey.

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The four ongoing Nasha Mukt Yatras being taken out all across Punjab will be culminating at Jalandhar on September 30. Though an official confirmation is still to come, Shah will also pay obeisance at Shri Devi Talab Mandir on the day before proceeding to the rally site.