Site for Mohalla Clinic identified in Kartarpur

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

After getting success in Delhi, the AAP government has also planned to open Mohalla Clinics in Punjab. The Department of Health and Family Welfare has asked the civil surgeon to tie up with MLAs of respective constituencies and identify areas where Mohalla Clinics could be opened. Although the department was asked to provide information in this regard till May 1, it might take two more days to prepare a plan for the district.

Until now, out of the nine Assembly constituencies in the district, space has been identified for Mohalla Clinic in one segment only.

A government building for the Mohalla Clinic has been identified in Kartarpur. However, talks are on with MLAs of other constituencies too in this connection. Some possible sites are also under consideration in other constituencies, but nothing has been finalised yet.

“The building is in Nijjra village where a government ayurvedic centre is being run. There is enough space, washrooms and we think that it will be good to start a Mohalla Clinic here,” a health official said while adding that it was important that proper staff was also provided for clinics.

Experts said a doctor, pharmacy officer, lab technician and paramedical female staff should be deployed in Mohalla Clinics.

Meanwhile, Nawanshahr DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa today directed officials to expedite the process of finalising suitable places/buildings for setting up Mohalla Clinics in the Nawanshahr and Balachaur constituencies. The DC asked Nawanshahr SDM Baljinder Singh Dhillon (having additional charge of Balachaur) to provide support to the Health Department in identifying suitable locations in the Nawanshahr and Balachaur constituencies where Mohalla Clinics could be established.

#mohalla clinic