Site for mohalla clinic identified in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, May 27

Nawanshahr district is set to get its first ‘mohalla clinic’ on August 15 when Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will kick-start the first phase of the flagship health programme by dedicating 75 such clinics in the state.

The Health Department has already identified the site (approximately 400 sq yards) adjoining Doaba Arya Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr, and sent a proposal of Rs 5 lakh to the headquarters for renovating the building.

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said renovation works of building would start soon so that mohalla clinic could be functional in about two months. He said team of engineers from the Punjab Health System Corporation has already sent the proposal to high-ups and funds would be released soon by the government. Randhawa said work of shifting some electric poles near the site would begin within a week.

As per the plan, the clinic would have doctor’s room, reception-cum-waiting area, blood sample collection facility and pharmacy. Suitable locations in Banga and Balachaur have already been identified by the Health Department.

Civil Surgeon Dr Davinder Dhanda said the main building structure was already available at Nawanshahr’s site and the department would complete renovation works in a time-bound manner.