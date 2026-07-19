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Home / Jalandhar / Six aides of foreign-based gangster Jagga arrested in Sultanpur Lodhi firing case

Six aides of foreign-based gangster Jagga arrested in Sultanpur Lodhi firing case

Two juveniles among those held

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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The Kapurthala police have arrested six alleged associates, including two juveniles, of foreign-based gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga Phukiwal, in connection with an extortion and firing incident outside a Barista Café in Sultanpur Lodhi. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol and two motorcycles allegedly used in the crime.

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Addressing the media, SP (Detective) Harinder Singh Gill and Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Dhirendra Verma said that on June 21, the owner of the Barista Café received an extortion demand of Rs 15 lakh through a WhatsApp call from a foreign number. After the café owner refused to pay, unidentified assailants allegedly opened aerial fire outside the café to intimidate him. Responsibility for the incident was later claimed through a social media post.

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Based on the complaint, the Sultanpur Lodhi police registered an FIR on June 24 under the Arms Act and other relevant provisions before launching an investigation. Special teams led by CIA in-charge Sub-Inspector Raman Kumar and Sultanpur Lodhi SHO Sub-Inspector Davinderpal Singh were constituted to identify and apprehend those involved.

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Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police arrested Amit Singh of Desal village, Harmanroop Singh and Jasmanpreet Singh, both residents of Tibba village, Jagdeep Singh of Toti village, and two juveniles, all allegedly involved in the incident. The police said a country-made pistol allegedly used in the firing and two motorcycles used in the commission of the crime were recovered from the accused.

During the investigation, the police found that the attack had allegedly been orchestrated by foreign-based gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga Phukiwal, a native of Shahjahanpur (Phukiwal) village under the Sultanpur Lodhi police station jurisdiction. According to the police, Jagga later claimed responsibility for the incident on social media and has now been named as an accused in the case. SP (Detective) Harinder Singh Gill said Jagga allegedly operates from abroad, using a network of local associates to gather intelligence and carry out extortion activities.

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