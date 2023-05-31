Six booked for armed robbery

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked six robbers, including a Cheema Khurd village resident on the charge of looting jewellery and cash from a Nurmahal resident at gunpoint.

SHO Sukhdev Singh said that the accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar, son of Major Ram, a resident of Cheema Khurd and his five unidentified accomplices.

Sashi Bhushan, son of Ramesh Chandar, a resident of Mohalla Passian, complained to the police that the accused barged into his house on Monday afternoon, captured his father, tied him in a corner and looted Rs 5 lakh and jewellery, a smartphone of his father at gunpoint and fled.