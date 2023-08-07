Six booked for assault, ransacking vehicle

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 6

The Lohian Khas police have booked six persons on the charge of assaulting a villager and ransacking his tractor.

Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harpreet, Pritam Lal and Jangi, all residents of Kamal Pur village, and their three unidentified accomplices.

In his complaint to the police, Jaswant Singh, a resident of Gatti Peer Baksh village, said the suspects assaulted him on August 3 and ransacked his tractor.

He said the suspects were parking their motorcycles on a common path. When he objected to it, the suspects assaulted him.

The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.

#Phagwara