Six booked for assault, ransacking vehicle

Phagwara, August 6
The Lohian Khas police have booked six persons on the charge of assaulting a villager and ransacking his tractor.
Investigating officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the suspects had been identified as Harpreet, Pritam Lal and Jangi, all residents of Kamal Pur village, and their three unidentified accomplices.
In his complaint to the police, Jaswant Singh, a resident of Gatti Peer Baksh village, said the suspects assaulted him on August 3 and ransacked his tractor.
He said the suspects were parking their motorcycles on a common path. When he objected to it, the suspects assaulted him.
The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief) and 34 (committing the crime with common intention) of the IPC had been registered against the suspects.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...