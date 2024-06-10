Six booked for duping people of Rs 20 lakh

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 9

The police have registered four cases in the past 24 hours and booked six persons for allegedly taking Rs 20.50 lakh on the pretext of sending people abroad.

According to information, Sukhveer Singh of Shahbazpur village told the Tanda police that Sunil Kumar, a resident of Jakopur village in Jalandhar district, allegedly cheated him of Rs 9.5 lakh on the pretext of sending his son Gaganveer abroad.

In another case, Avtar Singh of Lodhi Chak village told the police that Balveer Singh, a resident of Ravidas Nagar, Jalandhar, and Vivek Badhan, a resident of Santokhpura in Jalandhar, allegedly cheated him of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of sending his son Manpreet Singh abroad.

In yet another case, Rahul, a resident of Tung village, told the police that Palwinder Singh, a resident of Balggan, allegedly cheated him of Rs 3 lakh in the name of sending him abroad.

In a separate case, Ravinder Katna, a resident of Mukerian, told the police that Paras Kumar, along with Surjeet Singh, residents of Rajiv Colony, Mukerian, allegedly cheated him of Rs 3.5 lakh. The police registered cases and started further probe.

