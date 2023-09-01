Six booked for hurting man

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by Sahil Bagga of Subhash Nagar, the police registered a case against six persons on the charge of attacking him with sharp weapons and damaging his car. The suspects were identified as Himanshu, Sukha, Manav, Karan, Sahil Thapar and Lucky Bhogal. The complainant was admitted to the Civil Hospital. OC

4 held for stealing transformers

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested four persons on the charge of stealing transformers of farmers. Investigating officer (IO) Harwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lakhan, Rahul, Antrjit Yadav, and Sonu Singh, all residents of Ludhiana. The police seized oil, copper, coils and wires stolen from transformers. The IO said a case under Sections 370 and 411 of the IPC was registered against the suspests on the statement from Hardeep Singh of Mehatpur village. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a man with huge quantity of hooch. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Lal said 400 bottles of hooch were seized from the suspect, identified as Manvir Singh, alias Monu, of Bhode village. His accomplices Rannjit Singh and Panja Singh, managed to flee from the spot. The IO said a case had been registered against the trio. oc

Driver booked for negligence

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked an unidentified pickup van driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Ashok Kumar of Kot Sadik, Khehra Colony, Kala Sanghian Road, near Primary School, Jalandhar, complained to the police that a pickup van driver crushed his relative Keshav Kumar Chaudhary to death near Sandhu Dhaba, Nakodar, on August 29. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said a case had been registered against unidentified driver. oc

Two held for theft at shop

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two persons for stealing goods from a shop. Investigating officer (IO) Jagdev Singh said the suspects had been identified as Joraj, alias Jaji, of Malsian village, and Kulwider Singh, alias Kinder, of Shahkot. Manshinder Singh, a resident of Seechewal village, complained to the police that thieves barged into his shop on August 27 night and stole a big battery, one printer scanner, one LCD and a mobile phone. The IO said a case was registered against the suspects. oc

Two booked on charge of assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked two villagers on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. Investigating officer (IO) Balwinder Singh said the suspects had been identified as Binder Singh and his brother Sarabjit Singh of Raibwal Bet village. Charan Singh of the same village complained to the police that the suspects waylaid and attacked him in his fields and threatened him with dire consequences. He said land demarcation was reason behind the attack.

#Phagwara