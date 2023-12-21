Six booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked six persons on the charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt with weapons and criminal intimidation. Investigating officer (IO) Daljit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Amandeep Singh Lambarr, a resident of Uppal Jagir village, Satvir Singh, Taranjit Singh, Abhi and Jasvir Singh, all residents of Nurmahal. Gurdial Singh, a resident of Chuheki village, complained to the police that the suspects waylaid him while he was returning home on December 12. They attacked him and threatened him with dire consequences. A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323, 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC has been registered. OC

Thieves strike at sewa kendra

Phagwara: The Nakodar City police have booked unidentified persons for theft at a sewa kendra. Maniderjit Singh, a resident of Mallia Khurd village, complained to the police that he was working as the in charge of the sewa kendra behind the Nakodar bus stand. Thieves barged into the kendra on December 18 and stole three printers, one DVR, CCTV camera and 16 UPS batteries. A case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified suspects. The Nurmahal police also booked unidentified persons for stealing items from the Nurmahal Sewa Kendra. OC

Man nabbed with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a Ludhiana resident on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating officer Avtar Lal said the suspect had been identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Kirri Bhumal village in Ludhiana. As many as 9 bottles of hooch were recovered from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered.

