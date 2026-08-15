Five booked in four cheating cases involving Rs 54 lakh

The district police have registered four separate cases of cheating involving losses of more than Rs 54 lakh and booked six persons.

Advertisement

In the first two cases, Baglipur residents Mahinga Singh and Satnam Singh approached the SSP with separate complaints, alleging that Sukhwinder Singh of Ladhar village in Jalandhar district and Lakhwinder Singh had taken Rs 6.50 lakh each from them on the pretext of securing police recruitment for their family members. On the SSP’s directions, the complaints were investigated by the DSP, Dasuya. Following the inquiry, cases were registered against the two accused.

Advertisement

In another case, Pyara Singh of Giljian village complained to the Tanda police that travel agent Jatinder Singh of Dhadiyal had allegedly cheated him of Rs 34.50 lakh on the promise of sending him abroad. A case was registered and further investigation was initiated.

Advertisement

In the fourth case, Jasvir Singh of Lambra village complained to the Bulhowal police that Davinder Singh of Ludhiana and Shikha of Amritsar had allegedly cheated him. The police registered a case and launched a probe.