Six booked on assault charge

Phagwara: The Mehat Pur police have booked six persons on the charge of assaulting women. Investigating officer (IO) Jaspal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Gurmail Singh, Rajwant Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhbir Singh Gurjap Singh and Balkar Singh, all residents of Gobind Nagar Khude village. Harpreet Kaur, wife of Manider Singh, a resident of Nure Wal village in Ludhiana, complained to the police that the suspects attacked her and her mother at Khude village on August 11. They also threatened the duo. A case has been registered. OC

Youth held for stealing bike

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a youth on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Investigating officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said the suspect had been identified as Kuldeep Singh (22), a resident of Khuram Pur locality. Subham Dhariwal, a resident of Maherru village, told the police that the suspect stole his motorcycle parked outside DAV School in Nakodar on August 16. A case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was registered against the suspect. The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from his possession. OC

Mobike stolen, case registered

Phagwara: A motorcycle was stolen from near Gurdwara Akalian on the Railway Road here on Friday night. Bike owner Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Nimma Wala Chowk, told the police that he went to his shop after parking the bike, bearing registration number PB09P7592, near the gurdwara. When he returned from the shop, he found the bike missing. The police have registered a case. OC

Miscreants beat up youth, booked

Phagwara: Some unidentified miscreants beat up a youth, a resident of Daddal Mohalla, Phagwara, mercilessly and snatched his wrist watch on Friday night. The victim, identified as Yashayant Srivastava, told the police that the suspects attacked him when he stopped one of them from smoking at a public place. The police have registered a case. However, no arrest has been made till so far. OC

Man held with illicit liquor

Phagwara: The police have arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 8,250 ml of illicit liquor from his possession on Friday night. The suspect has been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Khalwara village near Phagwara. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against him. OC

Elderly man ends his life

Phagwara: A 63-year-old man committed suicide here. Investigating officer Ranjit Singh said the deceased had been identified as Santokh Singh, a resident of Pandori Khas village. Swara Kaur, sister-in-law of the deceased, told the police that Santokh Singh was mentally upset and hanged himself to death.

