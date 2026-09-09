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Home / Jalandhar / Six children rescued from begging during raids in Hoshiarpur

Six children rescued from begging during raids in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:13 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Anti-child begging task force during checking in Hoshiarpur.
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Six children were rescued from begging during checking and raids conducted by the district-level anti-child begging task force at various places in Hoshiarpur and Dasuya on September 5 and 8.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain and the directions of the Social Security and Women and Child Development Department under project ‘Jeevanjot’. The task force, led by District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur, inspected the Hanuman Temple, Shani Temple, Bhangi Choa and Food Street in Hoshiarpur, besides the main market and bus stand in Dasuya.

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During the drive, one child was rescued from near the Shani Temple, Hoshiarpur, while five were rescued from the vegetable market at Purhiran. All six children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee, which counselled them and ordered their admission to a children’s home in view of their safety and welfare.

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The District Child Protection Officer appealed to the public to report cases of child begging or child labour on child helpline 1098.

She said checking drives against child begging would continue and action would also be taken against parents found forcing their children to beg, as per law.

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The operation was assisted by Child Protection Officer Jasmine Vashisht, Legal Officer Sukhjinder Singh, Social Worker Aman, Child Helpline Supervisor Diksha and other staff. Two police officials were also deployed with the task force.

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