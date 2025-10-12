Six drug peddlers held during crackdown; abduction of minors under probe in Kapurthala

In a series of coordinated operations across Kapurthala district and adjoining areas, Punjab Police have intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking and related illegal activities, arresting six individuals involved in the trade of narcotics, opium, intoxicating tablets and illicit liquor. Simultaneously, police have launched a manhunt to trace two missing minor girls from Phagwara, suspected to have been abducted.

Confirming the developments, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Toora said that Sultanpur Lodhi Police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Latiyawali village, who was found in possession of 300 grams of heroin and 500 grams of opium. The accused, already facing multiple drug-related cases, was apprehended while riding a white Activa scooter. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In another successful operation, Sub-Inspector Pradeep Kaur of Fattuwal Police Station led a team that nabbed Gurminder Singh of Ucha village near the Shiv Mandir area. The police recovered 82 unmarked white intoxicating tablets from his possession. A case was registered, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the supply.

In Goindwal, Tarn Taran district, a special naka (checkpoint) set up under ASI Balbir Singh and SI Gurmail Singh led to the arrest of Gurdev Singh alias Debu, a resident of Patti Lammian Di Khur, Goindwal Sahib. The suspect, who attempted to flee on his motorcycle, was overpowered and 45 intoxicating tablets were recovered from his bag.

Meanwhile, in Kapurthala, Talwandi Chaudhria Police arrested Manohar, a local resident, near the veterinary hospital following a tip-off. Six grams of heroin were recovered from his possession. In a similar incident, Subhanpur Police, led by ASI Sukhwinder Kumar, intercepted a scooter near Bijli Ghar and arrested Gurpreet Singh and Aakash, both residents of Lakhan Ke Padda, recovering six grams of heroin.

Additionally, Kabeerpur Police, under ASI Satvinder Singh, booked Gurdev Singh and Sukhdev Singh of Bhaini Husain Khan village under the Punjab Excise Act after seizing 200 litres of lahan (illicit liquor) from their possession.

SSP Toora said that all the accused have been taken into custody and booked under the relevant legal provisions. Investigations are underway to trace wider supplier networks and collaborators.

In a separate development, Sadar Phagwara Police have registered an abduction case following the disappearance of a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Palahi village, who went missing on October 8 along with her 17-year-old friend from Bishnupur village in Bihar. According to the complaint lodged by the younger girl’s mother, Surjit Kaur, her daughter, a Class 10 student at Khalsa Private School, left for school but never returned. It was later found that both girls had not attended school that day and have remained untraceable since.

An extensive search operation has been launched, with the girls’ descriptions circulated to neighbouring districts. Police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in locating them. SSP Toora reiterated that while anti-drug operations remain a top priority, equal urgency is being given to the protection of vulnerable individuals and the maintenance of law and order across the region.