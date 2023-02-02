Six held with narcotics, Rs 1.73 lakh drug money

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 1

The district police have arrested six persons, including a mother- son duo, recovering narcotic substances and about Rs 1.73 lakh in drug money from different places.

According to the information, the Tanda police had received a tip-off that some people had been selling drugs in Kotli Janda village. The police raided the place and arrested Kajal, her son Bobby and another accused Manni, all residents of Ganna village in Jalandhar. The police have seized 930 grams of intoxicating powder from them.

According to the police, after searching the house of the accused woman, Kajal, they recovered 10 kg of poppy husk. The police team has also recovered drug money to the tune of Rs 1,73,000. The police have registered a case against all the three accused under the NDPS Act. A team of the Sadar police, after stopping and searching a car near Chakk Sadhu village at a naka in the area, seized 25 gm of opium and arrested two smugglers. The accused have been identified as Amandeep and Rajesh Kumar, both residents of New Shanti Nagar. Cops at the Garhdiwala police station have also arrested Ishwar Das, a resident of Johlan, and seized 115 gm of intoxicating powder from him. An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act.