Six kids among 15 injured by stray dogs in Kapurthala

The growing menace of stray dogs has sparked fresh concern in Kapurthala after 15 people, including six children, were reportedly injured in a series of dog attacks in the Markfed area and adjoining localities. In a separate incident at Hargobind Nagar, an elderly man sustained injuries to his face and chest after falling while trying to escape a pack of barking stray dogs.

The incidents created panic among residents as stray dogs reportedly roamed through streets and attacked passersby, particularly children. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, where they received treatment and anti-rabies vaccinations.

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Among those injured were three-year-old Varunjot Singh, four-year-old Satyam, eight-year-old Abhinur Singh, three-and-a-half-year-old Rehu Kumari and nine-year-old Monu Kumar. Other victims included Reena Devi, Rajinder Kaur, Sanjeev Kumar, Dharminder Kumar, Arvinder Matho and Rajwinder Kaur.

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The sudden influx of dog-bite victims put pressure on emergency services, with several injured persons arriving at the Civil Hospital simultaneously. Doctors on emergency duty, Dr Jashan and Dr Yukta, attended to the patients and provided the necessary treatment.

The incidents have once again brought the issue of stray dogs in residential areas into sharp focus. According to available information, around 700 dog-bite cases are reported every month in the district. Residents also pointed to a previous stray dog-related incident in which an eight-year-old child reportedly lost his life.

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In the Hargobind Nagar incident, an elderly man allegedly fell while attempting to flee from stray dogs. He suffered injuries to his face and chest and was taken for medical treatment, where doctors reportedly administered 12 stitches to his facial wounds.

The incident has heightened concerns among residents who frequent parks and public spaces for morning and evening walks. They say stray dogs not only pose a direct threat through attacks but also create fear among pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly, increasing the risk of falls and other injuries.

Residents of the affected localities have urged the Municipal Corporation and other civic authorities to intensify efforts to control the stray dog population and prevent animals from congregating in residential areas and public parks. They argued that responding only after attacks occur is insufficient and that preventive measures are essential to ensure public safety.

Municipal Corporation sanitary officer Tirlochan Singh said the Markfed dog-attack incident had come to his notice and a team had been dispatched to apprehend aggressive dogs. He added that efforts were underway to bring the situation under control.

With multiple incidents involving dog bites and injuries sustained while escaping stray canine being reported, residents have called for sustained action to address the problem and prevent further attacks, especially on children and elderly people.