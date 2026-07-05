Six more flat allottees win refund battle against Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Already facing mounting refund liabilities in its long-pending housing projects, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) has suffered another setback with the District Consumer Commission, Jalandhar, directing it to refund deposits to six more allottees of its Indira Puram (Master Gurbanta Singh Enclave) and Bibi Bhani Complex housing schemes.

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The six allottees had collectively deposited nearly Rs 31 lakh for flats in these projects. The commission has also ordered the payment of 9 per cent annual interest from the respective dates of deposit, along with compensation and litigation costs. With interest and statutory payments included, the total liability in these six cases is estimated to rise close to Rs 1 crore.

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According to the commission’s orders, the Indira Puram scheme (launched in 2006) and the Bibi Bhani Complex scheme (launched in 2009) were meant to provide affordable residential flats but remained incomplete for years despite buyers paying the full cost. The complainants alleged that they were handed only paper or symbolic possession while essential civic amenities such as electricity, water supply, sewerage systems, proper roads and drainage facilities were either missing or delayed for long periods, making the flats unfit for habitation.

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The complainants include four allottees from the Indira Puram scheme and two from the Bibi Bhani Complex. In Indira Puram, Veena deposited around Rs 4.37 lakh after being allotted a flat in 2006; Surinder Bhandari Rs 3.93 lakh for a flat booked in 2008; Parmod Kumar, a 60-year-old citizen from Hoshiarpur, deposited around Rs 4.29 lakh in 2006 and Rohit Malhotra of Jalandhar paid about Rs 5.17 lakh for his flat.

In Bibi Bhani Complex, Sarabjeet Kaur deposited Rs 5.87 lakh in 2010, while Naranjan Singh paid Rs 6.14 lakh.

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The JIT, in its defence, argued that the possession had already been handed over and that the complaints were filed the case after considerable delay.

However, the District Consumer Commission rejected these arguments, holding that the Trust failed to produce mandatory Completion Certificates or Occupancy Certificates under the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA). It observed that without proof of completed infrastructure and civic amenities, possession could not be treated as valid or lawful.

Holding the JIT guilty of deficiency in service, the commission directed refund of the entire deposited amounts with 9 per cent annual interest from the dates of deposit until realisation, along with Rs 30,000 compensation and Rs 10,000 litigation costs in most cases. It also ordered compliance within 45 days, failing which an additional 3 per cent interest would apply.