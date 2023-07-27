Six nabbed with drugs, liquor

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested 6 smugglers and recovered drugs from them from different places. The city police arrested Santokh Kumar and Vijay Kumar, residents of Shamchurasi, and recovered intoxicating pills from them. While the Sadar police arrested two smugglers — Gopi Chand and Raja — and recovered 27,000 ml of liquor from them. The Garhshankar police arrested Hardeep Singh, a resident of Garhshankar, and Satwant Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, and recovered intoxicating injections from them. The Mukerian police arrested Usman Shaheed and recovered 45 grams of intoxicating powder from him. OC

Agri society secy booked for fraud

Hoshiarpur: The Chabbewal police have registered a case against the secretary of Hoshiarpur Cooperative Society, Lahili Kalan, for allegedly embezzling Rs 46,90,174. According to the information, Assistant Registrar Gurmeet Kaur told the police that Harinder Kumar, a resident of Patti, working as a secretary in the agricultural society, during his tenure from February 13, 2018, to October 30, 2020, allegedly embezzled Rs 46.9 lakh. The police have started registered a case on the complaint. OC

man arrested for youth’s murder

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on the charges of killing a youth by giving him poison. SHO Aman Preet Kaur said that the accused have been identified as Buta Ram, a resident of Meinwal Arainyan village. Balwindar Singh, a resident of Nihaluwal village under Lohian Khas police station, complained to the police that the accused assaulted his brother-in-law Gursharan Preet, son of Tara Chand, a resident of Meiwal Arainyan village on April 28 and forcibly administered Celphos poison to him which killed him. The SHO said that a case under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused and two others. OC

Agent booked for Rs 9L fraud

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a village resident of Rs 9 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Investigating Officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said that the accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Mansoor Pur (Seeta Wala), Patiala. Harwinder Singh, a resident of Badshah Pur village, complained to Jalandhar (rural) SSP that he paid Rs 9 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration to Canada. However, the accused neither sent him abroad nor returned the money and harassed him. The IO said a case under Section 406 and 420 of the IPC has been registered against the accused after an inquiry.

#Hoshiarpur