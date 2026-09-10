Six school buses challaned for safety violations in Hoshiarpur

The district administration has intensified its drive to ensure compliance with the Safe School Vehicle Policy, with 34 school buses inspected at two schools in the district on Tuesday. Six buses were challaned for violations of safety norms.

District Child Protection Officer Dr Harpreet Kaur said the buses were inspected at Mount Carmel School, Kakkon, Hoshiarpur and Birla Open Minds School, Model Town.

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The inspection team found several shortcomings in some buses, including expired first-aid kits, absence of lady attendants, non-availability of fire extinguishers and drivers or attendants not wearing the prescribed uniform.

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The school authorities were directed to rectify the deficiencies immediately and ensure strict compliance with all safety standards prescribed under the Safe School Vehicle Policy.

The officials also sensitised school managements, drivers and attendants about safety measures. They stressed that negligence in maintaining prescribed safety standards could put the lives of schoolchildren at risk.

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The schools were directed to ensure periodic medical check-ups of bus drivers and compliance with the prescribed uniform requirements. Special care should be taken while children board or alight from buses and while helping younger children cross roads safely, the officials said. Dr Harpreet Kaur said the checking drive would continue across the district. “There can be no compromise with the safety of children,” she said, urging school managements to address all deficiencies without delay.

Members of the inspection team included case worker Kiran Saini and social worker Ranjit Kaur of the District Child Protection Unit, Amandeep Singh from the Regional Transport Authority, ASI Shivdev Singh from the police, Rashpal Singh from the City Traffic Police and Education Department nodal officer Prabhjot Singh.