Six smugglers in police net

Hoshiarpur, December 27
The district police recovered drugs from various places and arrested six alleged smugglers. The Mehtiana police arrested Harinder Lal of Hediyan and recovered 80 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The Mahilpur police recovered 10 boxes of smuggled liquor from a car and arrested Ram Kumar, alias Rama.
The Hariana police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered 262 grams of intoxicating powder and one gram of heroin from them. The suspects have been identified as Dalveer Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Khurda, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dhoot Kalan.
The Mukerian police arrested Baljinder, alias Ajay, alias Mamu, and Sajan, alias Kali, both residents of Chakk Allah Bakhsh. A large number of sedative injections, syringes and four grams of intoxicating powder were seized from them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...