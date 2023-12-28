Six smugglers in police net

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 27

The district police recovered drugs from various places and arrested six alleged smugglers. The Mehtiana police arrested Harinder Lal of Hediyan and recovered 80 grams of intoxicating powder from him. The Mahilpur police recovered 10 boxes of smuggled liquor from a car and arrested Ram Kumar, alias Rama.

The Hariana police arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered 262 grams of intoxicating powder and one gram of heroin from them. The suspects have been identified as Dalveer Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Khurda, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Vijay Kumar, a resident of Dhoot Kalan.

The Mukerian police arrested Baljinder, alias Ajay, alias Mamu, and Sajan, alias Kali, both residents of Chakk Allah Bakhsh. A large number of sedative injections, syringes and four grams of intoxicating powder were seized from them.

