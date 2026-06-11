Six suspects held during 2-day CASO

Six suspects were apprehended during a two-day Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) conducted by the Phagwara police under the supervision of SP Phagwara Madhvi Sharma in the Jamalpur and Chajj Colony localities of the city.

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The operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to maintain law and order, curb criminal activities and enhance public safety.

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SP Madhvi Sharma said police teams conducted extensive searches and verification drives in the identified localities over the two days. During the operation, personnel checked suspicious individuals and verified records as part of routine preventive policing measures aimed at identifying persons involved in unlawful activities.

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Speaking to The Tribune on Wednesday morning, Sharma said a total of six suspects were apprehended during the CASO operation. She said the action was taken following intelligence inputs and formed part of the police department’s strategy to strengthen security and deter criminal elements in the area.

The SP said the apprehended suspects are being questioned and their backgrounds are being verified. Further action will be taken on the basis of the investigation findings and any evidence that emerges during the verification process.

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Sharma said similar operations would continue in different parts of the subdivision to ensure a safe and secure environment for residents. She also appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and share information about any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.