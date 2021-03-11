Six villagers booked for murder bid

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 19

The Bilga police have booked six villagers on the charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting.

Investigating Officer Amrik Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurvir Singh, Harindar Jit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jiti ,Minda and Manga, all residents of Uppal Bhupa village. Prabh Deep Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him and his brother with sharp-edged weapons with intent to kill them on August 15.

The IO said a case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. No arrests had been made and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.

#Phagwara