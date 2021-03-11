Six villagers booked for murder bid

Phagwara, August 19
The Bilga police have booked six villagers on the charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting.
Investigating Officer Amrik Singh said the accused had been identified as Gurvir Singh, Harindar Jit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jiti ,Minda and Manga, all residents of Uppal Bhupa village. Prabh Deep Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him and his brother with sharp-edged weapons with intent to kill them on August 15.
The IO said a case under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused. No arrests had been made and raids were being conducted to nab the absconding accused.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...