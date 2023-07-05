Six women held for house theft in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

The police arrested six women for allegedly committing theft at a house in the Model Town area.

The suspects have been identified as Sonia, Jyoti, Guddi, Geeta, Gunni and Pammi, all residents of Phagwara. The police recovered two laptops, a guitar and a pair of silver ornaments.

According to information, Abhishek Khanna from Model Town in his complaint to the police said he, along with his family, had gone to Chandigarh and Himachal for vacations.

“When they returned home around 8.45 pm on July 1, they found locks and doors broken and valuables missing from the house. After recording the statement, a case was registered at the Police Division No. 6. An investigation has been initiated into the matter,” the police said while addressing the media.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) and 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the IPC was registered against the women.

