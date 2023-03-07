Six years on, construction of public toilets hangs fire in city

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, March 6
The project of construction of public toilets in the city is yet to be completed. The project was announced six years ago.
Project was divided into two phases
- The project was divided into two phases. In the first phase, 34 toilets were built and in the second phase, 42 toilets were to be constructed
- But out of the 42 toilets, only 26 toilets have been constructed so far. Officials said that work on four of the toilets has been under way
- The cost of the second phase project is Rs 3.75 crore
- The Municipal Corporation officials claimed that there was delay in the supply of funds, which led to a delay in the project
- The total cost of construction of 34 toilets is Rs 2.1 crore
The Sulabh International Social Service Organisation is the company, which had undertaken the project of constructing 34 toilets. It has also been entrusted with the task of maintaining the toilets for 10 years.
With an aim to make the city open-defecation free, the instructions to build as many as 34 toilets had been given in 2017, but even the construction of 34 toilets was completed after a wait of three years in 2020. And now after another three years, the second phase is still moving at a snail’s pace.
