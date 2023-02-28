Sixteen booked for assaulting Nakodar youth

Phagwara, February 27
The Nakodar city police have booked sixteen persons on the charge of assaulting a youth. Investigating officer Rannjit Singh said the main accused had been identified as Harnoor Singh, a resident of Nakodar. Seven others who aided Harnoor in carrying out the assault have also been identified. However, eight accused have not been identified yet, the IO added.
Karandeep Singh, a resident of Nawan Pind Shaunkian village complained to the police that Harnoor had asked him to reach a particular spot for a discussion on February 20, but Harnoor and his accomplices assaulted him, leaving him injured.
The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt, 324, 341 (wrongful restraint), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.
