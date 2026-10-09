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Home / Jalandhar / Slogans against Diljit surface near singer’s house in Dosanjh Kalan

Slogans against Diljit surface near singer’s house in Dosanjh Kalan

Incident draws attention to calls purportedly opposing singer’s upcoming shows in Delhi, Chandigarh

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Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 07:55 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Controversial slogans, including messages allegedly supporting Khalistan and opposing Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, were found painted on a wall near his residence in Dosanjh Kalan village. The incident has also drawn attention to calls purportedly opposing the singer’s upcoming shows in Delhi and Chandigarh, along with an appeal to observe November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Day."

According to Mukhtiar, a resident of the village who works as a driver, he noticed the smell of spray paint outside his house around 1.30 am. When he stepped outside, he allegedly saw around four persons writing slogans on a wall. He said when he objected to their actions, the individuals fled in a vehicle.

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Mukhtiar claimed that Diljit Dosanjh’s house is located a short distance from his residence and that the individuals may have mistaken his house for the singer’s residence before writing the slogans on his wall.

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A video purportedly showing the controversial slogans written on the wall has also surfaced on social media. ASI Harbhajan Singh of the Goraya police reached the spot and said the police were examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He stated that CCTV footage from the area would be examined to identify the persons involved and that appropriate legal action would be taken.

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Subsequently, the Goraya police covered the alleged slogans with white paint, removing these from public view. The identities of the individuals involved and the motive behind the incident are yet to be established.

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