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Home / Jalandhar / Slogans raised against govt in Hoshiarpur

Slogans raised against govt in Hoshiarpur

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:32 PM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Employees during a statewide strike in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh
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The normal life in the district was disrupted on Thursday as employees joined the statewide strike held by the Punjab Sanjha Mulazam Manch to press for their long-pending demands. Employees of various departments gathered outside the District Administrative Complex and raised slogans against the state government. Teachers and staff of aided schools also joined the protest by taking mass casual leave.

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District president of the Ministerial Staff Union Anirudh Modgil said employees were forced to go on strike as the government had failed to resolve their long-pending issues, including payment of pending dearness allowance (DA) installments.

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Routine work at government offices, tehsil and revenue offices was disrupted, affecting services such as registration of properties, power of attorney and issuance of certificates.

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Health services were also hit. OPD services at the Civil Hospital and other government health facilities remained suspended, while emergency services continued. Patients arriving from far-off areas faced inconvenience.

In Garhshankar, employees and pensioners held a rally at Gandhi Park before taking out a march through the town. They demanded restoration of the OPS, release of pending DA and pay commission arrears, regularisation of contractual employees and implementation of minimum wages for various workers. — OC

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