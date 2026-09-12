Slum residents get free healthcare at AYUSH camp

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To provide accessible healthcare facilities and raise awareness about disease prevention, a free AYUSH medical camp was organised in the slum area of the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) here. The camp was conducted following directives from the Director of Ayurveda, Punjab, under the supervision of District Ayurvedic and Unani Officer Dr Parminderjit Kaur.

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Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harvinder Bhagat said the primary objective of the initiative was to ensure quality healthcare services reach marginalised communities at their doorsteps, while educating them on preventive wellness and lifestyle management.

A team of medical officers and physiotherapists examined patients and provided on-the-spot consultations. The healthcare team included Dr Harvinder Bhagat, Dr Saralta, Dr Jasdeep, Dr Resham Singh, Dr Manjit Kaur and physiotherapists Dr Tarlok Virdi, Shivta Rani and Ajay Kumar, assisted by staff members Sher Singh and Malti Devi.

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Besides clinical examinations and treatment, attendees were advised on adopting healthy daily routines, dietary habits and natural remedies to prevent chronic and seasonal ailments. Doctors also listened to individual health grievances and guided patients on suitable holistic treatments.