Phagwara small food vendors struggle as fuel shortage drives up costs

Local food vendors are facing growing challenges as the shortage of commercial gas cylinders and rising fuel prices have disrupted their daily operations. Many small shopkeepers, who depend on affordable cooking fuel, are now being forced to switch to alternative methods such as coal-fired stoves, increasing their workload and expenses.

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According to vendors, the supply of commercial cylinders has become inconsistent. As a result, traders are sourcing cylinders from distant locations at much higher prices. In some cases, the cost of a single cylinder has risen sharply, placing an additional financial burden on small-scale businesses that already operate on thin margins.

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The impact is visible across roadside eateries and small food stalls, where owners are struggling to maintain regular service. Some vendors have resorted to using coal stoves, which are not only less efficient, but also require more time and effort to manage. This shift has slowed down food preparation and increased operational difficulties, especially during peak hours.

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Traders report that earlier they could easily obtain fuel locally, but the current situation has disrupted their routine. The higher cost of fuel has also forced some vendors to increase food prices, affecting customer demand and overall sales. Many fear that if the situation continues, they may not be able to sustain their businesses.

Phagwara SDM Randip Singh Heer said though no shortage of either petrol, diesel or cooking gas is observed, steps are being taken to regulate supply and prevent shortages. However, vendors remain concerned about the lack of immediate relief, urging officials to ensure a steady and affordable supply of commercial fuel.

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The SDM, however, appealed people not to try to store these essential goods and use these in necessity but he also warned gas agencies and petrol dealers to provide required fuel to the needy customers.

The ongoing situation highlights the vulnerability of small businesses to supply chain disruptions and rising costs, with many hoping for swift intervention to stabilise conditions and support their livelihoods.