Small-town dream, national glory: LPU scholar Sneha Raj wins big in music

LPU student Sneha Raj, who grew up in small village Sitamarhi, Bihar, music was never a hobby. It was a dream she had nurtured since childhood, one she was determined to pursue despite every challenge that came her way. While many dream of singing on big stages, she chose to leave the comfort of home in Bihar and move hundreds of kilometres away to Punjab, determined to turn that dream into a career.

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Joining Lovely Professional University gave Sneha the environment to consistently work on her music. Through the Department of Student Welfare, she participated in regular performances, trained under mentors and devoted long hours to practice. It was common to find her rehearsing well beyond class hours, fine tuning every note in pursuit of excellence.

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What makes her journey unique is not just the medals she has won but her willingness to embrace a culture completely different from her own. Coming from Bihar, Sneha learnt and performed Punjabi folk traditions including Kali, Kavishree and Lammi Hek, alongside Indian classical, Western group singing and qawwali, proving that music has no language or geographical boundaries.

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Years of consistent dedication earned Sneha recognition on the national stage. Representing the university at the AIU National Youth Festival for four consecutive years, she consistently displayed her versatility across musical genres. In 2026, she secured gold medals in both Indian group song and western group song, adding to the gold medal she had won earlier in the AIU national qawwali competition. Beyond competitions, she also represented the university in a cultural exchange programme at Shivaji University, Maharashtra, an experience that exposed her to diverse musical traditions and enriched her artistic perspective.

Sneha’s consistent performances and commitment to music also earned her a 100 per cent scholarship to pursue her master’s degree in music. Today, as a PhD scholar at LPU in music, Sneha continues to balance research with rigorous musical training, believing that learning as an artist is a lifelong journey. Sneha shared, “My dream has always been to become a successful playback singer and make a meaningful contribution to the music industry. Every competition, every stage and every new musical style I have learnt has shaped me as an artist. They have taught me resilience, discipline and the importance of constantly evolving. I know the journey is still long, but every performance brings me one step closer to my dream. I hope that one day my voice will inspire young dreamers from small towns to believe that talent, when backed by hard work, can truly take you anywhere.”