Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 19
The Smart City LED project is already mired in several controversies. Now the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, has started inquiry into the alleged scam. As per the information, Vigilance officials have sought detailed information regarding the project from Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh.
Sources said not only the LED project, but the details of other projects under the Smart City have also been sought by the Vigilance officials. A special committee formed by the Mayor to inquire into the LED project had revealed that there was a major scam. Everyone had been asking for a Vigilance inquiry for a long time.
Kulwinder Singh, one of the Smart City senior officials, who was reviewing every project resigned from his post yesterday. Recently, an official of the Smart City project, who involved with the LED project, and faced several allegations, too, had resigned from his post.
The continuous resignations by the Smart City officials are only creating more doubts and suspicions of the alleged scam, said an MC official. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh said the Vigilance Bureau had started the inquiry. “They recently asked for the Nodal Officer of the Smart City from the MC. We have provided the details,” he said. The Commissioner added that mainly the focus would remain on the LED project.
Recently, Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Gupta had said no one involved in any kind of corruption in the Smart City Mission projects would be spared, no matter whosoever or how influential he or she was. He had also raised the matter with the Local Bodies Minister, stressing there was huge corruption in Smart City projects.
The matter even came to the notice of the Union Minister for State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who recently visited the city. She promised to inquire into the discrepancies being reported in the Smart City projects. Expressing his disappointment, Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, too, grilled officials involved with the project and sought a detailed report on the projects being executed.
Spate of resignations raises doubt
- Kulwinder Singh, one of the Smart City senior officials, who was reviewing every project resigned from his post on Thursday
- Recently, an official of the Smart City project, who was involved with the LED project, and faced several allegations, too, had resigned
- The resignations by the Smart City officials are only creating more doubts and suspicions of the alleged scam, said an MC official
