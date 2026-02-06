SMO Dr Kumar honoured for better health services

Aspirational block programme “Sampoornta Abhiyan” was organised today under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner, Kapurthala Amit Kumar Panchal. Officers and employees from various departments also participated in this event.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, Constituency In-charge Karambeer Singh Chandi and Sajan Singh Cheema honoured Senior Medical Officer of Dhillwan block, Dr Prem Kumar, for excellent performance under NITI Aayog and for providing better healthcare services to the general public at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Dr Kumar stated that following the directions of Hon’ble Civil Surgeon of Kapurthala Dr Sanjeev Bhagat our CHOs, ANMs, MPHWs and ASHA workers carried out commendable work related to 6 KPIs in 46 villages of Dhillwan.

Advertisement

He further informed that recently BEE Monika, CHOs Gurpreet Kaur, Loveleen Kaur, ANM Lakhwinder Kaur, Mandeep Kaur and ASHA workers of Dhillwan block were awarded by certificates of appreciation. He said that in future as well our staff will continue to work with dedication and excellence to provide healthcare facilities and services to the public at the grassroots level.