Smriti Irani campaigns in Phagwara, Kapurthala

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday campaigned for the party’s Phagwara and Kapurthala candidates.

Addressing a rally for party’s candidate and former Union Minister Vijay Sampla at Phagwara, Irani credited him for development in the region and praised country’s PM and the BJP for rendering ‘sewa’ to the country’s poor during the pandemic.

Dressed in maroon, Irani credited her ‘brother’ Vijay Sampla for bringing progress to the area and for having played a role in the manufacturing of the country’s first PPE unit after the pandemic struck. She also took digs at Congress for infighting over the CM candidate.

Irani said: “Aaj haalat aisi hai, ki chunnav ghoshit hua nahi aur party (Congress) mein jhagra shuru ho gaya ki CM ka ummeedwar kaun hai. Janta ko sandesh de diya ki neta janta nahi Gandhi khandaan chunta hai. BJP ne ek gareeb maa ka beta pradhan sewak aur rashtriya adhyaksh chunta hai. (Such is the state of the Congress party today that the moment elections are announced, fight begins in the party over CM candidate. The party also gave people a message that the leader isn’t chosen by the people but Gandhi family. In BJP on the other hand, people have chosen a poor family’s son as the country’s and party’s premiere.”

She said: “It is a matter of pride for me that when the pandemic (Covid) struck, when not even a single PPE suit was being manufactured in the country of 135 crore people, I contacted Phagwara people through Sampla ji. If the first PPE suit sample came from somewhere in the country, it came from Phagwara. The Central Government contacted a Phagwara unit to give the country its first PPE suit. During the Gandhi family’s regime, not even a single PPE suit was made in the country. The same country became the world’s second largest exporter of PPE suits in the world in just two months.”

While addressing an election rally in Hadiabad in Phagwara, she also reacted to Channi’s remarks about Bihari and UP migrants. She hit at the Congress and alleged that it was playing dirty politics and wanted to divide the country on the basis of caste and creed. Samriti appealed to people to cast vote wisely.