Smuggled liquor recovered, 3 held

Hoshiarpur, April 24

The district police have arrested three smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of smuggled liquor in four different cases while one managed to slip away from the spot. A case has been registered against all of them under the Excise Act. In the first case, the police of Mukerian arrested Kasturi Lal of Mohalla Sansian, and recovered 1.5 lakh milliliters of illicit liquor and a scooter from him.

In another case, the Sadar police arrested Narinder Singh, a resident of Quilla Barun village and recovered 15 bottles of smuggled liquor (to be sold in Himachal Pradesh) and a scooter from him. When the Chabbewal police stopped a scooter-borne person on the basis of suspicion, he left the scooter and dashed into the woods. As many as 15 bottles of smuggled liquor were recovered from the scooter. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, a resident of Maili village. When the Mahilpur police stopped a person carrying a heavy sack on his shoulders in Beehram village and searched him on the basis of suspicion, he tried to run away.

The police party chased him down and nabbed him; seizing 24 bottles of smuggled liquor from the sack he had. The accused has been identified as Sandy, a resident of Dansiwal village. — TNS

Police crackdown