Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 7

The CIA staff of the city police today nabbed a person and recovered 2 kg of heroin from his possession. The suspect was identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Tower Enclave, Wadala Chowk.

Harvinder Singh Virk, DCP (Investigation), said a team of the CIA staff was checking vehicles near Officer Enclave on the Pholriwal road when they saw an XUV coming towards the main road. He said the XUV was stopped on suspicion and during checking, 2 kg of heroin was recovered from a black bag kept in the vehicle.

He said vehicle driver Pankaj was a habitual offender as two cases under the NDPS Act were already registered against him in Jalandhar.

“His whole family is involved in drug smuggling. Pankaj confessed to have started smuggling after his father’s death, who too was a smuggler. His mother and brother are already in jail in connection with smuggling cases,” the DCP added.

He said a fresh case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act had been registered against Pankaj at the Division No. 7 police station. After producing him in a local court, he was brought on police remand to investigate from whom he was procuring heroin and who all were his accomplices, the DCP added.