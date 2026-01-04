Snatcher arrested, accomplice on the run in Chabbewal

Chabbewal police have arrested one snatcher and registered a case against two persons on charges of snatching cash. According to the complaint lodged by Hari Singh, a resident of village Bham, he was going from his village towards Harta when two snatchers on a motorcycle stopped him near a transformer. At knife-point, they allegedly snatched Rs 2,000 from him.

When the victim raised an alarm, the accused tried to flee, leaving their motorcycle behind. One accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Badla village, was apprehended, while the other managed to escape. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

