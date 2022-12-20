Snatcher held with 8 mobile phones, bike

Jalandhar, December 19
The Model Town police have nabbed a 20-year-old youth in connection with a snatching incident which was reported on December 16 near Model Town. Eight expensive mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh and a motorcycle — which he used while snatching others’ belongings — have been seized from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Chetan, a resident of Chugitti.
Model Town ACP Randhir Kumar said a police team of Division No. 6, led by ASI Sukhdev Singh, cracked the snatching case by arresting Chetan near a sweets shop in Chugitti. The suspect has confessed to committing around 10 snatchings in the past few months. ACP Randhir said that Chetan has been remanded to two-day police custody.
LPU student’s cellphone snatched in Phagwara
Phagwara: Four unidentified snatchers took away a mobile phone from an LPU student Chetanyia last night. The victim was going to the Phagwara railway station. The police have registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard.
