Snatchers' Gang busted, one held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot city police have busted a gang of snatchers and arrested one of its members and booked two others. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said an employee at a rice mill in Malsian town complained to the police that the accused and his accomplices had attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon on April 30 and snatched cash and mobile from him. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 379- B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. oc

22-year-old dies by suicide

Phagwara: A 22-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide on Monday. Station House Officer (SHO) Jasbir Singh said the deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Bhandal Butan village. Balwindar Pal, the paternal uncle of the deceased, told the police that his nephew had ended his life by strangling himself at his house out of stress. The SHO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc

PO in Shahkot police net

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the past many days. Investigating officer (IO) Harnek Singh said the accused has been identified as Gurmit Singh of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot, and was wanted in a case of drug peddling.