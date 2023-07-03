Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at a busy market in Kapurthala after a snatching accused took the police to a jeweller shop where he had allegedly sold two stolen earrings at Sarafa Bazar here.

With the snatching accused in tow, the Jalandhar Division No. 5 police today raided a jewellery shop at Sarafa Bazar. When questioned as to whom he had sold the stolen earrings, the accused took the police to the said shop in Kapurthala. Caught off-guard and launching protestations and denials that he had no stolen materials with him, the jeweller was literally dragged away by the police from his shop.

Notably, a resident of Lahori Gate in Kapurthala had snatched the earrings from a woman at Football Chowk in Jalandhar. The snatcher was arrested by the Division No. 5 police of Jalandhar.

When quizzed, the snatcher told the police that he had sold the earrings to a jeweller at Sarafa Bazar in Kapurthala. A team, headed by Rajinder Kumar, SHO of Division No. 5 police station, Jalandhar, along with policemen from Kapurthala, today reached Sarafa Bazar to raid the said jeweller. It took them almost one and a half hour to take along the defiant jeweller for questioning.

The jeweller denied the charges and refused to budge. He alleged that the police did not get any stolen goods from his shop and they did not have any requisite document for his arrest. The shopkeeper was literally dragged from his shop by at least four men. The snatching accused also continued to maintain that he had sold the earrings at the particular shop.

The SHO said: “We have raided the shop since the snatcher specifically took us there. The police have evidence that the stolen goods were sold here. The jeweller is being taken for questioning in the case.”