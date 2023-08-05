Social media star issued challan

Dasuya, August 4
An Instagram influencer from Dasuya in Hoshiarpur has landed in trouble for shooting a video while sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV driven on highway. The social media influencer, Gauri Virdi, was celebrating 1 million followers on Instagram holding golden coloured air ballons of ‘1’ and ‘M’.
After the video went viral, Dasuya police sprung into action and impounded the vehicle. In the viral Instagram reel, she can be seen waving golden ballons while sitting on the bonnet of Thar.
Dasuya SHO Balwinder Singh said a challan has been issued for violating provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act. No FIR has yet been lodged in the case, he added.
