Social, religious outfits extend support to Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s Aug 21 shutdown call

Leaders of various religious, political and social organisations on Wednesday extended their support to the August 21 shutdown call given by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha in protest against the registration of four FIRs and arrest of 17 persons by the Chandigarh Police following a demonstration on August 15 demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

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Addressing a press conference at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha here, the leaders demanded the immediate release of all arrested persons and withdrawal of the four FIRs. They also sought the release of Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara, Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana, Bhai Paramjit Singh Bheora, Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara, Jagtar Singh Jaggi Johal and other Sikh prisoners, besides granting them due parole.

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The leaders said that raising one’s voice through democratic means for legitimate demands was a constitutional right of every citizen. They alleged that instead of listening to the protesters, the administration had adopted a “repressive approach” by registering cases and naming leaders, workers and members of the sangat.

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They said the allegations levelled by the police were merely allegations and had not been established by a court. They also objected to the kirpan, a religious article of faith for Sikhs, being portrayed as a criminal weapon without an impartial investigation, terming it an affront to Sikh religious traditions and constitutional rights.

The leaders jointly demanded that the four FIRs be cancelled, all arrested persons be released unconditionally, and harassment of the nominated leaders, workers and their families be stopped. They also sought an impartial judicial inquiry into the entire episode and police action, besides an early resolution through dialogue of the long-pending issue concerning the release of Sikh prisoners.

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The leaders urged residents of Hoshiarpur and the administration to extend full cooperation to the August 21 shutdown. They said arrests, cases and alleged repression could not suppress the Sikh community’s voice for justice and what they described as legitimate rights.

Those present included Gurnam Singh Singriwala of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Karnail Singh Lovely of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, Ajay Mall, chief spokesperson of Sri Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, Vikas Hans of Bhagwan Valmiki Dharam Raksha Samiti, Jathedar Gurpreet Singh Cheema of Arban Kharban Dal Panth, Anil Kumar Baga, president of Ambedkar Sena Punjab, Binder Saroya, president of Sri Guru Ravidass Force Punjab, Karanjot Adia, president of Safai Karamchari Union Punjab, Lars Chaudhary, president of Christian National Front India, Balraj Sidhu of Ravidassia Dharam Sangathan and Harvinder Singh Heera of SAD (Amritsar).

Principal Gurnam Singh, Jasvir Singh Kaka Gujjar, Sunny Khosla, Kaka Sarpanch, Shami Saroya, Amritpal Singh Sunny, Paramjit Singh Mintu, Malkeet Singh Khalsa, Sukhwinder Singh Tibba Sahib, Hardeep Singh Deep Chagra, Ranjit Singh Sabi, Lakhvir Singh Lavi, Manjit Singh Janda, Malkeet Singh Salwara, Simranjit Singh Sema and Tejinder Singh Haryana were also present.