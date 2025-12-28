Social worker donates father’s eyes, sets an inspiring example

Renowned social worker Raman Nehra ensured the donation of his late father's eyes, demonstrating exemplary commitment to social responsibility even during personal grief. His father, Raj Pal Nehra, passed away on December 16 and was laid to rest at the feet of the Almighty.

At the time of his father's demise, Raman Nehra was away in Jammu on professional work, yet he took prompt steps to ensure that the noble act of eye donation was carried out without delay.

Despite being away from home, Nehra coordinated with his family members present in Phagwara, including his sisters Kavita Nehra Kukki and Sarita Chawla alias Radha Nehra, and brother-in-law Rajeev Chawla. He also contacted doctors at Thind Hospital, Jalandhar, to make the necessary arrangements for eye donation.

Responding swiftly, a medical team comprising Dr Anisha, Kajal, Nikhil and Chanpreet Singh reached Phagwara and successfully completed the eye retrieval procedure. The hospital team later honored the family members by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

Raman Nehra is the General Secretary of Khatri Mahasabha Punjab, an Executive Member of BJP NGO Cell Punjab, State President of Human Rights Council India (Anti-Corruption Cell), District President of Vishva Hindu Sangh Kapurthala, former member of the Khatri Arora Welfare Board, Punjab Government, State Body Member of Hindu Welfare Board, and Jalandhar Zone In-charge.

Widely known for his social service in Phagwara, Goraya and nearby villages, he has consistently motivated people to pledge and donate eyes after death, resulting in several successful eye donations over the years.

It is noteworthy that Raman Nehra had earlier also donated the eyes of his late mother, reinforcing his lifelong commitment to humanitarian service. His actions continue to inspire society to embrace eye donation as a meaningful way to give the gift of sight to the visually impaired.